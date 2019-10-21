Meet the man behind Lismore's new school

MEET THE MAN: Living School is the dream of John Stewart, an educator with international experience of over 25 years.

LISMORE will soon be home to a new progressive K-8 school which promises to "take learning out of the box”.

The new school, situated on Conway Street in Lismore's CBD, is expected to open in January 2020 and was founded by internationally renowned educator John Stewart.

Mr Stewart said he has developed the new paradigm for education over his 25 years of broad experience leading and teaching in schools both here and overseas.

"I want to draw together the many ideas exceptional teachers have based on my curriculum offering,” he said.

"We want to offer our community a schooling experience that is exceptional.”

As a former student of Lismore Public School and Lismore High School, he has fond memories of his school days.

He went on to complete a Bachelor of Education at Southern Cross University, before travelling overseas and landing his first teaching position at Hill House International School in London.

He was then appointed Head of English and Director of Studies at St John's College School, Cambridge - as well as completing his Master of Education at University of Cambridge.

After returning to Australia and publishing an innovative interactive writing textbook in 2003, he went on to be the junior Head of School at Central Coast Grammar School as well as headmaster of The Kings School's Tudor House in the Southern Highlands.

In 2013, he became the Head of The Green School in Bali for two years, which prepares "the green leaders of tomorrow”.

Mr Stewart returned to the Northern Rivers, with a view to giving back to the region in which he grew up, in 2015.

"It is very rewarding to be able to bring this vision to the Northern Rivers - back to my home region,” he said.

"I believe it is time for another opportunity to diversify what we offer in terms of contextual learning in a caring community environment.”

As well as his long career in leading top schools, Mr Stewart is also a renowned educational speaker and author of Thriving At School.

He received a National Excellence in Teaching Award in 2012, which is one of only two in NSW, and an International Golden Goody Award for social good in 2014, which is one of only six internationally.