Meet the kids who are coding their own games

Max Creighton, 9, of Goonellbah, works on the #RecycleRight project with Scratch coding during the school holidays at the Lismore LIbrary.

Max Creighton, 9, of Goonellbah, works on the #RecycleRight project with Scratch coding during the school holidays at the Lismore LIbrary. Marc Stapelberg

WITH coding jobs set to boom in the future, children as young as 7 are already learning the techniques.

Richmond Tweed Regional Library launched a new program last week to give kids the opportunity to build a game or animation teaching the community how to recycle properly alongside the #RecycleRight campaign.

Lismore Library's Michael Lewis said the library had been running a coding club for more than two years, using a coding platform called Scratch, designed for 7-12 year olds, giving children the chance to learn to code in an easy way.

Mr Lewis said a staff member had come up with the idea to get children to create games where they can teach people to do recycling and do other activities, and when the #RecycleRight started, it was a "perfect fit”.

"If (children) want to make a difference in their community with recycling, this is a great way for them to teach adults how to do it properly,” he said.

Max Creighton, 9, of Goonellabah, joined the workshop with some of his friends, and said he enjoyed using Scratch and learning how to code.

The Wollongbar Public School student started using the coding platform last year as part of his schoolwork, and has already started building his #RecycleRight game, which requires the player to choose the correct bin in which to place some waste.

"My favourite part of Scratch is making whatever you want,” he said.

"Any kid should try Scratch. It's easy and lots of fun.”

At the end of January, when all of the projects are submitted, Mr Lewis said the best projects will be embedded on both the Lismore City Council and Richmond Tweed Regional Library websites for the community to access.

For more information or to register for a workshop, phone Lismore Library on 6621 2464.