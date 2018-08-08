Meet the kids donating their pocket money to farmers

Joel, 6, and Charlotte, 4, are donating all their pocket money to help drought-affected farmers.

Joel, 6, and Charlotte, 4, are donating all their pocket money to help drought-affected farmers.

THEY'RE little kids with big hearts who are showing it's never too early to help fight for a good cause.

Northern Rivers kindergartner Joel, 6, is giving all his pocket money from chores he does to farmers struggling through Australia's worst drought crisis in centuries, and so is his four-year-old sister, Charlotte.

Their mum, Hollie, said it started when the kids watched a drought segment on television last week.

"Joel is quite sensitive and likes to help out where he can, and his first question to me was, 'Why aren't the government helping?'," she said.

"I explained a little bit about the hoops you have to jump through, and explained people are starting to donate, which is when he came up with the idea of instead of getting his school book club and school banking he wanted to donate the money they get for their chores to the farmers.

"Once Joel said he wanted to start donating his sister followed suit.

"It's not going to be a one-time donation, they want to keep it going so we've started jars in the kitchen."

Joel and Charlotte help wash the car, look after the cattle, and feed the chickens and dogs and help with other hands-on chores like making their own beds.

"Ever since Joel wanted to help out he wanted to do as many chores as he could and one of his ideas was 'mum I'm going to pick up all the cow poo'," Hollie said.

"They are quite helpful and even more so now they've got an incentive that they know they're going to get more money for the chores they are doing to donate."

Hollie said living on property themselves the kids understood about droughts, but it wasn't until the segment on TV that they realised just how much people were struggling.

"They know it's going to be slow and they're not going to make millions of dollars but they want to keep it up for as long as they need to," she said.

"It's so easy to do, you don't realise all the little extra money does add up and you do eventually use it but it's not hard to donate."

She said Joel was the youngest at his school and wanted to tell the other kids at school about his donations.

"Because he is a bit younger he couldn't understand why more people aren't on board, he wants to put the message out there that it doesn't have to be a lot of money, but every little bit helps."