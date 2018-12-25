Meet the inspiring women who are our hidden treasures

OUR HIDDEN TREASURES: Margaret Roberts from Kyogle Lions Club has been inducted in the 2018 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.

OUR HIDDEN TREASURES: Margaret Roberts from Kyogle Lions Club has been inducted in the 2018 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll. Susanna Freymark

EIGHT local women have been recognised for their community work, as inductees of the 2018 Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.

The publication, now in its ninth year, celebrates women each year who have been recognised by their peers for the important work they do within NSW rural, regional and remote communities.

Minister for Multiculturalism and Disability Services, Ray Williams, said: "The Honour Roll is a testament to [the inductees'] hard work and generosity.”

"We thank them for their passion and commitment to strengthening our regional communities,” he said.

Local inductees include McLeans Ridges' Carol Bonamy and Kyogle's Margaret Roberts.

A Meals on Wheels volunteer and former NSW State Emergency Service member, Ms Bonamy has an interest in volunteering in health sectors, including making and collecting drainage bags for breast cancer sufferers.

Her quilting group Telequilters have been making quilts for the community since 1992, while she also coordinates Quilts 4 Kids, a group which collects and make quilts for sick children in local hospitals.

Ms Bonamy also volunteers at Our Kids to raise money for paediatric equipment for Lismore Base Hospital as well as supporting children with special needs in the community.

Long-time Kyogle resident Margaret Roberts has recently been honoured as Quota Club of Kyogle's Lady of the Year for 2017/18.

Ms Roberts was involved with the Far West Children's Home in a volunteer capacity earlier in her community life, while also being involved with the school canteen for the local primary school.

Ms Roberts has been or remains involved with a number of organisations, including Kyogle Lions Club, Kyogle Hospital Auxiliary, St Vinnies Op Shop, Anglican Op Shop, and Kyogle's Uniting Church.

Her nominee, who remains anonymous, said she is a "great inspiration to the people of Kyogle”.

Members of the Crabbes Creek Community Hall were also recognised for their efforts in their local community, including Kylie Dunn, Louiza Egan, Margaret Hulbert, Jacqui Keyes, Robyn Madden and Tracey Quinn.