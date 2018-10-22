Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alstonville Wollongbar Rural Fire Service deputy captain Patrick, new life member Malcolm Johnson, deputy captain Tony Mannering and captain Roy Cormick.
Alstonville Wollongbar Rural Fire Service deputy captain Patrick, new life member Malcolm Johnson, deputy captain Tony Mannering and captain Roy Cormick.
News

Meet the first ever life member of this fire brigade

22nd Oct 2018 2:45 PM

IF YOU see Malcolm Johnson selling plants at the Alstonville Plaza on Saturday, make sure to give him a wave.

This dedicated volunteer has just been named the first life member of the Alstonville Wollongbar Rural Fire Brigade.

Members unanimously voted to award Mr Johnson the honour at their recent annual general meeting, "due to his many years of service and commitment to the brigade and its ongoing success”.

"It was pleasing to finally be able to present Malcolm with his award and to honour him for his tireless work as an active member and particularly over the last many years organising the brigade's community assistance and annual plant sale, a most popular event, eagerly awaited by the locals,” the brigade posted on their Facebook page.

"Malcolm has also been for many years a volunteer at local Landcare group.”

Mr Johnson has been a volunteer with the RFS since the early 1970s, starting out at the Blue Mountains before moving the Alstonville area.

Along with Rodney Behrens - the first brigade captain - Andy Ross and Ray Leaver, Mr Johnson was instrumental in the brigade's establishment in 1996.

The brigade its having its annual plant sale at the Alstonville Plaza this Saturday (October 27) from 8am, so drop by and support the crew and thank Mr Johnson for his years of service.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Shock, relief' after Universal Medicine defamation trial

    premium_icon 'Shock, relief' after Universal Medicine defamation trial

    News THE lawyer for a woman who claimed victory in a defamation case brought by the leader of Universal Medicine says his client has been "totally vindicated".

    • 22nd Oct 2018 3:00 PM
    Highway murder trial: Woman says car was 'possessed'

    premium_icon Highway murder trial: Woman says car was 'possessed'

    Crime Her car was seen weaving in and out of traffic at 180 to 200km/h

    Huge demand for 'best blocks' in new development

    premium_icon Huge demand for 'best blocks' in new development

    Property All 41 blocks are expected to be sold at this weekend's auction

    Hemsworth takes hitchhiker to heaven and back

    premium_icon Hemsworth takes hitchhiker to heaven and back

    Celebrity A HITCHHIKERhit the jackpot when Chris Hemsworth decided to pull over and offer him...

    Local Partners