Meet the first ever life member of this fire brigade

IF YOU see Malcolm Johnson selling plants at the Alstonville Plaza on Saturday, make sure to give him a wave.

This dedicated volunteer has just been named the first life member of the Alstonville Wollongbar Rural Fire Brigade.

Members unanimously voted to award Mr Johnson the honour at their recent annual general meeting, "due to his many years of service and commitment to the brigade and its ongoing success”.

"It was pleasing to finally be able to present Malcolm with his award and to honour him for his tireless work as an active member and particularly over the last many years organising the brigade's community assistance and annual plant sale, a most popular event, eagerly awaited by the locals,” the brigade posted on their Facebook page.

"Malcolm has also been for many years a volunteer at local Landcare group.”

Mr Johnson has been a volunteer with the RFS since the early 1970s, starting out at the Blue Mountains before moving the Alstonville area.

Along with Rodney Behrens - the first brigade captain - Andy Ross and Ray Leaver, Mr Johnson was instrumental in the brigade's establishment in 1996.

The brigade its having its annual plant sale at the Alstonville Plaza this Saturday (October 27) from 8am, so drop by and support the crew and thank Mr Johnson for his years of service.