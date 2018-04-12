Meet the faces of this year's Yellow and White Pages

Featured on the cover of this year's Lismore's Yellow Pages and White Pages book - local community group, Mullumbimby Community Gardens featuring representative Joel Orchard.

FOLLOWING a competition to find Lismore's Gardening Greats, the Mullumbimby Community Gardens have scored the front cover of this year's 2017/18 Yellow Pages and White Pages Lismore book.

The search for Lismore's Gardening Greats exists as a result of the partnership between the Yellow Pages, White Pages and the Australian City Farms and Community Gardens Network (ACFCGN).

The Mullumbimby Community Gardens impressed a panel of judges made up of members from the groups after they entered an image of their striking garden along with their creative gardening tip.

Group representative Joel Orchard has been gardening all his life and has been involved with the Mullumbimby Community Gardens for about five years.

"Community gardens are inspiring centres of sustainability and bring people together,” Mr Orchard said.

"We share growing food, the joys of collective effort and enjoy these amazing and unique ecosystems to relax and be creative.

"I hope my gardening tip will inspire others in the Lismore region to join a community garden or start their own.”

The Mullumbimby Community Garden's gardening tip, and the secret to the group's healthy garden, will appear on the inside of the front cover for local residents to use.

Distribution of the 2017/18 Lismore Yellow Pages and White Pages co-bound book featuring Joel Orchard will take place from Saturday, April 21, 2018.

For those wanting to opt out of their book delivery, they can do so at www.directoryselect.com.au.

