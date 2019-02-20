Meet the candidates

IMPACT: Key players of Lismore Creative Incorporated gathered at City Hall this week for the announcement of Artstate 2017. Those pictured in the alliance include Julian Louis, Artistic Director of NORPA, Ken Crouch, General Manager of Screenworks Northern Rivers. Anita Bellman, Director Northern Rivers Conservatorium, Peter Wood, CEO of Arts Northern Rivers, Brett Addlington, Director of Lismore Regional Gallery and Patrick Healey, General Manager of NORPA.

IMPACT: Key players of Lismore Creative Incorporated gathered at City Hall this week for the announcement of Artstate 2017. Those pictured in the alliance include Julian Louis, Artistic Director of NORPA, Ken Crouch, General Manager of Screenworks Northern Rivers. Anita Bellman, Director Northern Rivers Conservatorium, Peter Wood, CEO of Arts Northern Rivers, Brett Addlington, Director of Lismore Regional Gallery and Patrick Healey, General Manager of NORPA. Sophie Moeller

NO ONE can deny the importance of The Arts to Lismore and the Northern Rivers economy. To the state, the sector contributes approximately $16.4 billion to the NSW gross domestic product (GSP).

The region's main arts bodies - a collaboration known as Creative Lismore - have decided to host a forum so the Lismore Electorate can hear directly from the candidates standing about their position on the arts.

Creative Lismore is made up of LightnUp Inc, Lismore Regional Gallery, Real Artworks, Northern Rivers Conservatorium for the Arts and Arts Northern Rivers and the evening will be moderated by Dr Ros Derrett.

According to a study commissioned by Create NSW, the arts employs 118,000 each years and, yet, Creative Lismore says the arts, screen and culture sector are all to often ignored during these campaigns.

"Recognition of the arts is now at a tipping point locally. " said Ms Derrett.

"There is growing evidence that the social and cultural impacts are lasting and profound.

"Let's find out how the candidates look to enhance the value and impact of the creative industries and community cultural initiatives on the quality of life for the residents of city, more broadly the electorate and throughout the region,” said Ms Derrett.

The candidates taking part include:

Greg Bennett - Independent

Austin Curtin - The Nationals

Sue Higginson - The Greens

Janelle Saffin - Labor

Alison Waters - Animal Justice Party

Lightn' Up's Jyllie Jackson said Creative Lismore represented creative industries from film writing to illustrating books, garden design as well as the potters, sculptors and painters. These industries constituted a strong part of our local economy.

"We wanted to make sure this campaign was not just a slanging match and a whole lot of political broohaha.

"We want to engage with all points of view, which is why we look forward to hearing from Greg Bennett and why thinks the way he does when it comes to the arts.”