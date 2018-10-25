Meet the campdrafter who doubled for Hugh Jackman

CUP HOPEFUL: Shane Templeton has left his days on the big screen behind to focus on training horses and winning a campdraft.

CUP HOPEFUL: Shane Templeton has left his days on the big screen behind to focus on training horses and winning a campdraft. Michael Nolan

HUGH, Nicole and Bazza - Shane Templeton is on a first name basis with these national celebrities after he worked as riding double on the epic 2008 drama, Australia.

The Kingaroy-based horse trainer is in town for the Warwick Gold Cup Campdraft and he said his brush with fame was a humble affair

"I was just Hugh Jackman's riding double, I sat on set most of the time and I was bored to death. If some of the horses got a bit fast or a bit a western then I'd get on," he said.

Mr Templeton landed the gig by chance.

Baz Luhrmann's horsemaster called Mr Templeton up looking to buy a couple of horses for the film.

He wasn't authorised to buy the horses in the paddock so he filmed Mr Templeton working them.

"Baz would have to tick them off," he said.

"He would have seen me on the video and they were still looking for a riding double."

Mr Templeton was invited to a formal audition.

"There were two of us that went down to Sydney and they looked at us through the camera and picked the one they wanted."

The movie was filmed in Bowen, Sydney and Darwin, and Mr Templeton joined them for a few months in Kununurra, Western Australia.

The film tells the tale of Lady Sarah Ashley (Kidman) who travels from England to northern Australia to force her philandering husband to sell his faltering cattle station.

However, her husband is murdered, setting off a chain of events that reveal the hardship of life in settler Australia.

Mr Templeton didn't have much contact with Nicole Kidman but said he spent plenty of time with Hugh Jackman.

"We shared the same studio where they put all the make-up on and got us suited up for the day. There was me, Hugh and another big guy," he said.

The days of Hollywood fame are a long time in the past and Mr Templeton is focused on taking out the Warwick Gold Cup.

He scored an 88 in yesterday's round and he has another two attempts today, along with run in the Canning Downs Campdraft.

Despite the excitement, Mr Templeton is in no hurry to audition again.

"Nah, probably not," he said.