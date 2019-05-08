Meet the Beef Week Queen contestants

WHO WILL WIN? Beef Week Queen entrants Shania Carter, Hannah Toohey, Shatarne Newman and Paige Roberts.

FOUR women are vying for this year's Beef Week Queen crown, with the winner to be announced at the official opening night on Saturday, May 18.

Nineteen-year-old Hannah Toohey is a teacher's aide, pharmacy assistant, waitress and tutor, as well as working on the family dairy farm.

She is in her second year of study at Southern Cross University to become a secondary maths teacher.

Paige Roberts is studying to be a vet nurse and works part-time as a waitress and bar attendant.

The 18-year-old moved to Casino when she was two years old and went to Casino West Public School and then Kyogle High School.

"My hobbies include sewing, embroidery, reading, playing with my three family dogs and camping," Paige said.

Shatarne Newman works on a dairy farm at Dobies Bight.

The 21-year-old grew up in Stratheden and went to Casino High School. Her hobbies are photography, reading, art, singing and horse riding.

Shatarne said Casino was a community where people were friendly, respectful and concerned for each other.

Twenty-one-year-old Shania Carter is a vet nurse in Casino.

"I'm a country girl that grew up on a 100-acre beef cattle property in Kyogle with my parents, Mark and Karen Carter, running mainly charolais cattle, entering the odd steer into the Beef Week led steer competition," Shania said.