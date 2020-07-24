Meet the Ballina woman helping people detect disease early

HEALTHY: Anna Lawrence is taking a holistic approach to diabetes management with her new business, Lifestyles to Last.

A DESIRE to help the local community and a unique holistic approach to lifestyle management are the driving forces behind Anna Lawrence's Lifestyles to Last business.

The business focuses on management and prevention of Type 2 diabetes which often begins developing well before symptoms become apparent.

Owner and founder Anna Lawrence said that the business would enable her to give back to her local community.

"It's home for me so wanting to help your local community and those around me is a big one for me," Mrs Lawrence said.

Type 2 diabetes represents 85 to 90 per cent of all diabetes cases and commonly develops in adults over the age of 45 when the pancreas stops producing enough insulin, according to Diabetes Australia.

The business is focused on encompassing all aspects of life into the management solution which Mrs Lawrence said produced great results.

"I try to bring my knowledge from my nursing background and the medical side of things with some other training I've done in health and wellness coaching side," Mrs Lawrence said.

"I am trying to put those two together and create a whole wellbeing approach to diabetes prevention and management … let's look at all aspects of your health, everything that's going to impact your health and motivation to get healthy."

Mrs Lawrence said that it was important to have a business like this as people often recognised the symptoms when it was too late.

"Unfortunately with diabetes, a lot of disease is happening many, many years before you experience symptoms so that's another reason, I am all about prevention," Mrs Lawrence said.

To see more about Lifestyles to Last, see www.lifestylestolast.com.au.