Meet the animals in search of greener pastures

FOREVER HOME: 'Til The Cows Come Home has successfully re homed over 700 animals since May this year. Contributed

A MULLUMBIMBY charity has asked for financial support to help rehome nearly 50 farm animals across the Northern Rivers.

Founded by Byron Bay's Donna Wild, 'Til The Cows Come Home, has rescued and rehomed around 700 animals in or around the Byron Shire since May, with these numbers continuing to rise daily.

"We work with farmers and people who need to surrender animals they can't afford, don't have grass for, don't want, etc. and rehome these animals into loving homes as grazers or pets outside of the industry from whence they came,” Ms Wild explained.

The last few weeks and months have been "incredibly full on” for the organisation, with the calls for help having increased since the devastating fires swept through towns such as Rappville and Busbys Flat.

"We were contacted last week to rehome four horses from danger of bushfire, which was just 15km away,” Ms Wild explained, with the property having already been impacted by drought.

"There was no grass or water on the property.

"We had those four horses adopted to a forever home in a matter of hours.”

Currently, 'Til The Cows Come Home are looking to adopt out three Swiss brown steers from South Ballina, a family of cows in Crabbes Creek, a retired dairy cow from Edenville, two cows in Kyogle as well as chickens, ducks, a rooster and more.

"Just today, we have over 13 calls for help from farmers wanting to rehome their cows, horses and rooster,” Ms Wild said.

"This is just one one day and we lie awake at night thinking about all the other calls for help which go unattended.”

To cover the cost of transporting thousands of animals over the coming week, Ms Wild said 'Til The Cows Come Home are hoping to raise $20,000.

"It's amazing the generosity out there.

"However, upsettingly, the costs of transporting these animals from the farm to a better home is just starting to really hit us hard.

"I'm crossing everything (until) we get to our goal,.”

To donate, visit: paypal.me/tilthecowscomehomeau