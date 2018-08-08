Meet the accountant who is also a holistic healer

Canadian Born and Byron Bay local of 12 years, Kari Barron opened her new Kinesiolgy and energy medicine clinic in Byron Bay last week.

AS WELL as dispelling her clients' illnesses and stresses, Byron Bay's newest kinesiologist can also determine if you have expensive urine.

So what exactly does it mean if you have pricey wee?

Kari Barron said it was when people took lots of supplements that were doing nothing for them.

But she doesn't test a client's urine as you would imagine - she works out what is and isn't benefiting them through muscle testing.

"Your muscle locks when you say something that's true and unlocks when you say something that's false," Miss Barron said.

"It's because your cells only recognise truth.

"To find out, I enter the bottle of supplements into a client's energy field... if their muscle locks it's beneficial for them, if it unlocks the supplements are a waste of money."

To celebrate the opening of her new clinic, Kari Barron Kinesiology and Energy Medicine in Byron Bay, Miss Barron offered a deal on this type of food and supplement testing.

"I had people bring in their bags of supplements and each time probably half of it was a waste of money," she said.

"It shows bodies are different and not every supplement is for everyone."

The diagnostic technique of muscle testing is one of the tools the Canadian-born woman uses to find the root cause of disease or stress in a client's system.

"Kinesiology is a holistic approach to finding the exact cause of people's illness," she said.

"I was introduced to it and it literally changed my life... I knew I had to study it.

"I use muscle testing to track which neutral pathways are blocked and unblock them with different energetic techniques. I use muscle monitoring to track where the stress is, remove the stress and boom, the body self-heals."

Ms Barron has been practising kinesiology for four years and has practised theta healing work since she arrived in Byron 12 years ago.

"I was an accountant for 20 years and I came to Byron to learn healing work," she said.

She said taking the plunge to open her own clinic was the best decision she had made.

"I never really wanted to give up my day job because reiki practitioners and theta healers come a dime a dozen here," she said.

"Being able to still make a living is what holds people back from living their dreams.

"If you are confident in yourself and know you get results and persevere, anything is possible. I am now living my dreams."

She said what sets her apart from other kinesiologists is her speciality in neurological kinesiology.