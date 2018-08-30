Meet the 88 year old tennis player going for gold

JUST ACE: Margaret Fisher, 88, focuses on putting away another winner on her way to the 2018 Super-Seniors World Team Championships in Croatia.

JUST ACE: Margaret Fisher, 88, focuses on putting away another winner on her way to the 2018 Super-Seniors World Team Championships in Croatia. Christian Morrow

MARGARET Fisher is a rock star of aging- there is simply no other way of putting it.

At 88 years-of-age Margaret, from Byron Bay is training five days a week in preparation for the 2018 Super Seniors World Team Championships in Umag Croatia later this month.

Ranked Number One in Australia in the 85 plus division, the great-grandmother won silver in the singles and gold in the doubles at the 2016 Championships. Margaret had even set up a GoFund Me page to get herself to the tournament.

But she was surprised mid-training session on Tuesday morning by Tarnya Sim from Feros Care with a cheque for $4000 to help make the dream come true.

"Margaret to us is a real rockstar of aging and the reason we have decided to sponsor her is that she sets a great example to our community of what it is to age with a positive attitude," Ms Sim said.

"She breaks the stereotypes of aging- people don't expect to hear about someone training five times a week and heading off to represent their country at an International Tennis Championship.

"Its about having a go- getting out there and having a crack, don't stop moving and embrace life."

Margaret was overwhelmed by the support offered by Feros Care.

"This is the best possible news I could have received, its just so very generous of them to be quite honest," Margaret said.

"Now I know I have the money and the entries are in I can concentrate on training and just go."

"Team Margaret”, from left, Margaret Fisher with Melissa Bautista, owner of the Byron Tennis Courts and coach Andrew Bates, Tarnya Sim from Feros Care, Brooke Gordon and current coach Jack Cox. Christian Morrow

Margaret began her career in tennis in Albury and played at Wimbledon in 1953 before putting tennis on hold to raise a family. Having picked up the racquet again later in life she now feels better than she did in her 50's or 60's.

"Returning to the court is the best decision I ever made," she said.

"It sometimes seems surreal to once again be playing in an overseas tournament, but I can't wait to have another shot at the gold in Croatia."

Feros Care CEO Jennene Buckley said the organisation was honoured to play a role in helping the Aussie champion become a world champion

"She epitomises everything we look for in our Feros Heroes - passion, enthusiasm and the willingness to take risks - and are looking forward to watching her make a mark in Croatia," she said.