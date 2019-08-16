TOP 10: The most influential women on the Northern Rivers

Who will be named in our list of the Northern Rivers' 50 Most Influential Women?

WE HAVE been celebrating the Northern Rivers' most powerful and influential women.

In a special editorial feature, The Northern Star has collated a list of the top 50 women who are making a difference in our region.

Today, we unveil the top 10 women who we believe are changing lives and doing great work on the Northern Rivers.

Please note, this is a subjective list. We welcome your feedback, so email news@northernstar.com.au with your suggestions and thoughts.

10. Karen Hogan

HER husband just happens to be the Member for Page, but that's not why Karen Hogan has made the top 10 most powerful women on the Northern Rivers.

Coming from a fifth-generation Clunes family, the mother-of-three is usually dividing her time between working as an oncology nurse at Lismore Base Hospital and charity work.

Mrs Hogan's annual International Women's Day luncheon, now in its fourth year, is an event not to be missed for many women around the region as they get a chance to hear from some inspirational speakers and support a chosen charity.

Meeting her husband while working in the banking sector in Sydney, the pair chose to return the Northern Rivers to raise their family in 1998.

While she holds her own in terms of her influence in our region, Mrs Hogan does play an important role as the wife of a Federal politician.

Before the last election, Mr Hogan said he would not be able to do his job without his wife's support.

"She gives me the strength to do this job... we are a tight unit," he told The Northern Star.

And when she's not juggling family, her job or her role as a politician's wife, Ms Hogan can be found busily keeping her family farm running smoothly, even if there's a bull loose in the paddock.

9. Jyllie Jackson

Jyllie Jackson.

TWENTY-FIVE years ago, leading lantern lady Jyllie Jackson had a vision for a festival that would light Lismore's streets with creativity, community spirit and hope.

That vision manifested into Lismore's biggest volunteer-run community event, the Lismore Lantern Parade.

The event has continued to warm the hearts of tens of thousands of visitors who attend each year, generating an average $1.3 million for Lismore businesses.

Ms Jackson remains the creative mind behind the annual event, tirelessly fundraising, running lantern workshops and organising her team of volunteers leading up to the event in the heart of winter.

In its history, the parade has faced uncertainty, but Ms Jackson always found a way to get it back on track.

With more than 40 years of experience in the creative industries, her roles have varied from fashion designer to CEO and artistic director.

As founding director of LightnUp Inc (an independent community arts enterprise), Ms Jackson manages projects ranging from three artists to three thousand participants across both metropolitan and regional areas of Australia.

She is constantly working to create new LightnUp Inc projects, such as 2018's Christmas in the Heart, while improving the Lantern Parade.

8. Janelle Saffin

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin. Rick Koenig

WITH a long history in politics, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin has seen it all over the years and has helped shaped the region we know today.

Leaving school at 13, Ms Saffin worked tirelessly to build a career focusing on social services in domestic violence support before she trained as a lawyer.

First elected to the NSW Legislative Council in 1995, Ms Saffin made the switch to federal politics in 2007 when she was elected as the Member for Page.

Between her stint in NSW parliament and Canberra, Ms Saffin also worked in East Timor as the country's foreign minister Jose Ramos-Horta political and legal advisor.

In 2013 she was unseated by Kevin Hogan on a margin of under 3 per cent.

But after seeing the lasting effects of the 2017 floods in the Lismore region, Ms Saffin decided once more to put her hand up for politics, this time running for the seat of Lismore in the 2019 NSW election.

Winning the seat with the support of the Greens vote, Ms Saffin became the first woman to represent the electorate and the first Labor MP since 1965.

7. Mandy Nolan

Mandy Nolan. Marc Stapelberg

MANDY Nolan may be a comedian, but she's not a joke.

She is arguably the second powerhouse in Mullumbimby, after the Mullum Hydro-Electric Power Station.

She runs eight regular monthly comedy rooms in the region, varying from open mic to feature rooms, plus unique pop up events.

Nolan is from Wondai in Queensland's South Burnett Region, and started out as a radical feminist comic in Brisbane where she attended the University of Queensland.

She has been credited for teaching comedy to people who have become stars of comedy, such as Hannah Gadsby, at her Comedy Writing Course at Byron Community College, running now for over a decade.

Her two-woman show Women Like Us with former comedy student Ellen Briggs has also been a hit across the country, selling out more than 100 venues for the last four years, including at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Adelaide Fringe.

Nolan has also penned three books with Finch publishing: Her memoir What I Would Do If I Were You (2011), Boyfriends We've all Had and Shouldn't Have (2014), Home Truths (2015) and Women Like Us in 2018.

She's a fierce commentator online, often bringing issues to the forefront of the community because, let's face it, when Nolan speaks, people listen.

And if all that is not enough, Nolan is a mother-of-five - the "true source" of her creativity.

6. Spell & Gypsy

Isabella Pennefather and Elizabeth Abegg. contributed Facebook Spell & the

FROM the local markets to a global success story, Spell & The Gypsy Collective, a loved and internationally recognised local brand, has come a long way since its humble beginnings.

Spell & The Gypsy is now a multi-million dollar bohemian fashion label based in Byron Bay.

The founders of Spell, sisters Isabella (nicknamed Spell) Pennefather and Elizabeth Abegg, began selling handmade jewellery and clothing at the Byron Bay markets.

From there, the bohemian brand gained traction and took off.

A far cry from the market tent, locals, tourists and celebrities now flock to the luxury Byron Bay boutique at 15 Browning St.

The business employs more than 50 people at its headquarters in the Byron Bay industrial estate.

Their flowy and feminine designs are becoming increasingly popular, and have seen the label expand rapidly. These days you are unlikely to attend a music festival anywhere without spotting a Spell outfit.

All garments are designed and sampled in the Arts & Industry Estate at Byron Bay, and produced ethically in factories around the world. The brand is working towards environmental certification as well.

Online sales topped $1 million in 2017 and famous names like Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens, Margot Robbie, Blake Lively, Elsa Pataky, Lana Del Ray and Sienna Miller are among their global fans.

The brand currently has one million Instagram followers and counting.

The sisters have a vision to become one of the most inspiring and conscious fashion brands in the world.

5. Deb Cox

Deb Cox. Blainey Woodham

BRINGING Seachange back to the small screen could prove to be a masterstroke for screenwriter and producer Deb Cox.

At the very least making turning Brunswick Heads into the fictional town of Pearl Bay is going to have locals glued to their TVs.

Seachange was one of the most beloved television series ever made for Australian television.

Even though it only ran for 39 episodes from 1998 to 2000 on the ABC, it made superstars out of actors such as Sigrid Thornton, David Wenham and William McInnes.

Cox founded Every Cloud Productions with colleague Fiona Eagger, and together they develoepd and produced TV hits such as The Gods of Wheat Street (2014), East of Everything (2008), Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries (2012), and Newton's Law (2017).

Cox and Eagger unveiled Deadlock on ABC iView last July, a coming-of-age series loosely based on a Broken Head crash in 2006, in which four teens from Goonellabah lost their lives after their car collided with a tree.

Her other big projects recently included Ms Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries, the spin-off from Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries.

Set in 1964, audiences will meet the gorgeously reckless Peregrine Fisher, who must prove herself brilliant enough to become a world class private detective in her own right.

Another project in development by Cox is a re-make of the 1973 series Seven Little Australians, based on the Ethel Tuner book of the same name.

4. Shelley Oldham

Shelley Oldham.

FINDING a $6 million deficit a few months into a new role would floor most people.

However, the new general manager of Lismore City Council, Shelley Oldham, has brought her considerable financial, business and management expertise and acumen to the fore.

Ms Oldham's 30-year career at the pointy end of the public sector, combined with broad experience working in government transformation, stakeholder management and strategy, has seen her give the council - and councillors - a much-needed shake-up.

And she's clearly up to the significant challenges the role brings, which have so far included the revelation in February of a $6.1 million black hole.

Under her guidance, council staff have worked to bring the council's house into order.

As the Senior Vice President and Head of Public Sector at Capgemini she was responsible for design and delivery of solutions that assist governments in Australia to be more effective and efficient and she was also the Director of Strategy at the Department of Treasury and Finance in Victoria.

Ms Oldham is on the record as saying she would make council "more transparent and accountable."

3. Pam Brook

Pamela Brook. Marc Stapelberg

HOW a former dentist ended up running one of the most successful boutique food businesses in Australia is a staggering tale of transition.

Pam, along with husband Martin, owns the family-run Brookfarm at St Helena near Byron Bay.

From a humble stall at the local markets, the Brookfarm range of products, that started with mueslis, and now includes macadamia oils, granola, trail mixes and muesli bars is stocked on supermarkt shelves both here and overseas.

"A family dream to move to the country and a passion for quality, healthy food" was what sparked the couple to transform a run down dairy farm into a working macadamia farm surrounded by 30,000 sub-tropical rainforest trees.

Clever marketing has given their product a global audience - their environmentally sustainable products can be found on Qantas flight menus - and numerous industry awards place them amongst the most successful businesses, not only on the Northern Rivers, but across the country.

In 2015, they won the Premier's Award for Environmental Excellence in the annual Green Globes awards, as well as taking out the Small Business Sustainability category.

The Brook family have made a new addition to their stable of popular products in recent years - Brookies Gin is made by at the team at Cape Byron Distillery, led by son Eddie.

Pam is one of the driving forces behind Northern Rivers Food, an umbrella organisation that aims to connect people in the local food industry by providing regular events, workshops and networking opportunities.

Northern Rivers Food also puts on the spectacularly successful Harvest Festival which in 2019 will run events over 12 days.

Brookfarm and Pam maintain a mantra of sustainability and commit to only sourcing ingredients from farmers who employ sustainable farming practices.

And after many years in the business is still as passionate as ever for food and this region as a whole.

"We still feel the same excitement as we did when we drove out the driveway all those years ago to start and bake our first batches of muesli to take to the markets," Pam said.

2. Danielle Mulholland

Danielle Mulholland. Contributed

SHE made history in 2013 as the first female mayor to be elected in Kyogle, but she has not stopped there.

Danielle Mulholland has an undeniable community spirit and commitment, exercising a strong engagement with her constituents.

She is constantly at the heart of the community, spending most of her time participating in local community events, as an active, vocal and dedicated mayor determined to hear out issues for Kyogle residents.

Great projects have been delivered and funded in Kyogle during her time as mayor, such as a new amphitheatre for Kyogle and upgrades for other villages.

Ms Mulholland is currently is serving her fourth term in the position while completing a law degree.

She has been chosen as Chairperson of the Northern Rivers Joint Organisation, formerly the Northern Rivers Organisation of Councils, among five other Northern Rivers members of council from Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley, and Tweed.

The newly formed council alliance is designed to develop strategic influence, help achieve economies of scale and to plan and prioritise important regional projects across traditional council boundaries.

Ms Mulholland is not afraid to stand up for her community, and the broader Northern Rivers region, and is known to ask the hard questions of politicians, state and federal.

She's a force to be reckoned, she's determined and she will fight for what she believes in.

1. Rebekka Battista

Rebekka Battista. Marc Stapelberg

THE name Rebekka Battista is synonymous with charity fundraisers, community events and - why not - good fashion choices.

But behind the smile on social pictures and the glamorous frocks worn at charitable events, there is a person with a strong sense of community, based on her solid Christian beliefs and her love for her family and the Northern Rivers.

Mrs Battista is the Our Kids fundraising coordinator, an organisation she has been working with for 16 years.

Through her fundraising efforts, Our Kids has purchased so far $1.8 million worth of equipment, including new technology for the special care nursery, children's ward, emergency theatres at Lismore Base Hospital, and hospitals in Ballina, Byron Bay, Casino, Kyogle, and even Grafton and Tweed.

Every year, 10,000 children can go through Lismore Base Hospital, with 2000 of them looked after at the children's ward, so the reach of her work runs across the region.