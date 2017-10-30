News

Meet Pumpkin, the cat that thinks she's a dog

IS THERE an argument in your house about whether you should get a cat or a dog?

Then meet Pumpkin, the cat who thinks she's a dog.

Animal Rights and Rescue posted this video of Pumpkin on their Facebook page, saying "Pumpkin is our feline who thinks she's a canine."

"She loves her outdoor excursions with harness and lead.

"So if you are someone who worries about their indoor cats not receiving enough exercise, then you may want to consider adopting Pumpkin, and have the best of both worlds.

"And you'll get some exercise too!"

For more information about pumpkin, or any of the other animals up for adoption with Animal Rights and Rescue, phone 6622 1881.

