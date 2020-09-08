Meet Lismore’s new deputy mayor

Lismore City Council has elected Cr Neil Marks as its new deputy mayor.

LISMORE City Councillor Neil Marks has been elected as the new deputy mayor by his peers.

Cr Marks was elected during Tuesday’s meeting after defeating cr Nancy Casson five votes to three.

Cr Vannessa Ekins abstained from the vote.

Each year the council must elect a new deputy mayor for a 12-month term during the four-year council term.

Lismore City Council's councillors. Photo: Lismore City Council

However, this council term has been blown out to five years, after the NSW Local Government elections were postponed until September 2021 because of COVID-19.

Cr Marks said he would work to “support council, the community and my fellow councillors in these next 12 months” in his new role.

Reflecting on what has been deemed a tumultuous four-years, with in-house fighting and two councillors quitting, Cr Marks said he hoped he could assist in bringing everyone together to work productively.

“We are in an extraordinary time,” Cr Marks said.

“We are coming to the end of a the last 12-months of this council term which has been a difficult term, where we haven’t worked well together.

“I think one way or another I’ve worked closely with every member of council.”