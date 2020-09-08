Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lismore City Council has elected Cr Neil Marks as its new deputy mayor.
Lismore City Council has elected Cr Neil Marks as its new deputy mayor.
News

Meet Lismore’s new deputy mayor

Aisling Brennan
8th Sep 2020 8:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LISMORE City Councillor Neil Marks has been elected as the new deputy mayor by his peers.

Cr Marks was elected during Tuesday’s meeting after defeating cr Nancy Casson five votes to three.

Cr Vannessa Ekins abstained from the vote.

Each year the council must elect a new deputy mayor for a 12-month term during the four-year council term.

Lismore City Council's councillors. Photo: Lismore City Council
Lismore City Council's councillors. Photo: Lismore City Council

However, this council term has been blown out to five years, after the NSW Local Government elections were postponed until September 2021 because of COVID-19.

Cr Marks said he would work to “support council, the community and my fellow councillors in these next 12 months” in his new role.

Reflecting on what has been deemed a tumultuous four-years, with in-house fighting and two councillors quitting, Cr Marks said he hoped he could assist in bringing everyone together to work productively.

“We are in an extraordinary time,” Cr Marks said.

“We are coming to the end of a the last 12-months of this council term which has been a difficult term, where we haven’t worked well together.

“I think one way or another I’ve worked closely with every member of council.”

lismore city council lismore deputy mayor neil marks
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Did a pothole really cause this car crash?

        Premium Content Did a pothole really cause this car crash?

        News WE KNOW the roads are bad on the Northern Rivers, but bad enough to cause a rollover?

        ‘WHITE ELEPHANT’: Call to scrap plans for destructive dam

        Premium Content ‘WHITE ELEPHANT’: Call to scrap plans for destructive dam

        News AN ENVIRONMENTAL group says the water needs of the region could be met by taking a...

        Will we be inundated by visitors during the school holidays?

        Premium Content Will we be inundated by visitors during the school holidays?

        News Ballina has been the most searched-for destination in Australia

        Best Aussie surfers to descend on North Coast this weekend

        Premium Content Best Aussie surfers to descend on North Coast this weekend

        News CHAMPION surfer Stephanie Gilmore said she can’t wait to pull on a jersey in the...