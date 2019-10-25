Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AT HOME BINES
AT HOME BINES
Business

Meet Instastar Ashy Bines’ new neighbour

by ANDREW POTTS
25th Oct 2019 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONTROVERSIAL fitness guru Ashy Bines has an unexpected new neighbour.

The Instagram star, who recently slimmed down her Mermaid Beach Ashy Bines Transformation Centre at Mermaid Beach, has been joined by a new business in Pacific Square.

Ashy Bines. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen.
Ashy Bines. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen.

A development application has been filed for the former location of Bines' Gym, which has relocated to a different part of the Gold Coast Highway complex.

Instead a 518 sqm site will be taken over by a Salvation Army shop.

The application will go before council by Christmas.

Ashy Bines’ gym at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Glenn Hampson
Ashy Bines’ gym at Mermaid Beach. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Just two months ago, Bines trimmed the number of tenancies she held at the site.

Weekly gym membership fees have dropped from $29.99 to $9.99 and some classes, such as spin, have been axed.

Ms Bines, who has more than 840,000 Instagram followers, has also listed her luxury waterfront Broadbeach Waters home for sale.

More Stories

ashy bines development new shop

Top Stories

    Childcare centre accused of not protecting children

    premium_icon Childcare centre accused of not protecting children

    Crime EDUCATION department allege incidents were not properly reported and children not properly protected from harm.

    • 25th Oct 2019 9:21 AM
    #1-10: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    premium_icon #1-10: Northern Rivers' greatest sports stars of all time

    Sport Who has made it into the coveted number one spot?

    This Northern Rivers town could soon become 'uninsurable'

    premium_icon This Northern Rivers town could soon become 'uninsurable'

    News See the graphic: New data shows uninsurable homes in next 30 years

    $31 million Ballina development is almost finished

    premium_icon $31 million Ballina development is almost finished

    News Reside Living Ballina complex starts to take shape