Meet gorgeous Natalie, Lismore's first baby of 2019

SPECIAL DELIVERY: New mum Jessica Presbury, 18, and dad Tate Manhire 20 from Ballina are the proud parents of Natalie, the first bub to arrive in 2019 in the Lismore area. Francis Witsenhuysen

AS THE midnight fireworks came to an end on New Year's Eve, the action was just getting started in the maternity ward at Lismore Base Hospital.

In fact the first day of 2019 was a busy one for midwives - they delivered six babies on January 1.

The first of the new bubs was little Natalie Presbury Manhire, who made an early arrival to claim her spot as the region's first baby of the year.

Natalie came into the world at 12.40am, weighing five pounds and 10 ounces.

Proud parents Jessica Presbury, 18, Ballina and Tate Manhire, 20, said their eager daughter was three weeks early.

"A few minutes before she came out the fireworks started on the TV, when she came out they were still going,” Tate said.

"It was amazing, I'll never forget it.”

"It was exciting to find out she was the first born, I just said 'wow',” Jessica said.

"It's extra special and is something she can look back on when she's older.

"It's very special for us because she was due on January 21, so she obviously really wanted to see the new year in.”

The first-time mum said the birth was long, scary and painful, but worth it.

"The birth was more than 24 hours but I got through it in the end,” she said. "When I saw her for the first time and held her I cried, it was the best feeling in the world ... just seeing her and hearing her cry.”

Jessica and Tate praised the midwives and staff at The Lismore Base Hospital who helped bring Natalie into the world.