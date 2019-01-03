Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPECIAL DELIVERY: New mum Jessica Presbury, 18, and dad Tate Manhire 20 from Ballina are the proud parents of Natalie, the first bub to arrive in 2019 in the Lismore area.
SPECIAL DELIVERY: New mum Jessica Presbury, 18, and dad Tate Manhire 20 from Ballina are the proud parents of Natalie, the first bub to arrive in 2019 in the Lismore area. Francis Witsenhuysen
News

Meet gorgeous Natalie, Lismore's first baby of 2019

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
2nd Jan 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS THE midnight fireworks came to an end on New Year's Eve, the action was just getting started in the maternity ward at Lismore Base Hospital.

In fact the first day of 2019 was a busy one for midwives - they delivered six babies on January 1.

The first of the new bubs was little Natalie Presbury Manhire, who made an early arrival to claim her spot as the region's first baby of the year.

Natalie came into the world at 12.40am, weighing five pounds and 10 ounces.

Proud parents Jessica Presbury, 18, Ballina and Tate Manhire, 20, said their eager daughter was three weeks early.

"A few minutes before she came out the fireworks started on the TV, when she came out they were still going,” Tate said.

"It was amazing, I'll never forget it.”

"It was exciting to find out she was the first born, I just said 'wow',” Jessica said.

"It's extra special and is something she can look back on when she's older.

"It's very special for us because she was due on January 21, so she obviously really wanted to see the new year in.”

The first-time mum said the birth was long, scary and painful, but worth it.

"The birth was more than 24 hours but I got through it in the end,” she said. "When I saw her for the first time and held her I cried, it was the best feeling in the world ... just seeing her and hearing her cry.”

Jessica and Tate praised the midwives and staff at The Lismore Base Hospital who helped bring Natalie into the world.

2019 lismore lismore base hosiptial new born
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Bad road behaviour has 'significant' impact on families

    premium_icon Bad road behaviour has 'significant' impact on families

    News UNRESTRAINED children, drink-drivers and lives lost: police have appealed for motorist caution for the remainder of the holiday season.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Check out the cutest little critters you will ever see

    premium_icon Check out the cutest little critters you will ever see

    Whats On They are sure to capture hearts

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Councillor to contest state seat as long-term MP retires

    premium_icon Councillor to contest state seat as long-term MP retires

    Politics "I think people want a different choice”: Independent hopeful

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Going to the beach? This kiosk will have all you need

    premium_icon Going to the beach? This kiosk will have all you need

    Business A DA has been submitted for a kiosk in Ballina

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:00 AM

    Local Partners