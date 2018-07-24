Meet Ena, queen of the Goonellabah soccer mums

STALWART: Ena Pearce has been supporting the Goonellabah soccer club for more than 50 years.

Steve Mackney

ENA Pearce must surely lay claim to being the number one ticket holder at Goonellabah soccer club.

The sprightly 81-year-old has been an avid and unashamedly one-eyed Goonellabah soccer supporter for 52 years.

The mother of eight children recalls how she once had each of her seven sons playing for the club in seven different teams at the same time.

Memories of making weekly arrangements to get each son to and from games was marginally eased by the youngest sibling and only daughter not being in a team and unfortunately for her brothers, Kay was too young to even up the teams as games were played with much vigour in the backyard.

Ena recalls how her late father would assist to draw up a transport schedule every weekend that became increasingly complex as each child followed eldest brother Daryl who was first to don the playing shirt in 1967 aged 8 years by playing soccer and when the club was known as Goonellabah Stars Soccer Club. By the time youngest son Andrew joined a team in 1972 before he had turned five, the Pearce name was being written on multiple match sheets at Goonellabah.

As if Ena did not have enough involvement at the soccer club each week, she also ran the canteen for many years and would regularly have her car stacked to the brim with supplies required for sale.

As each son progressed through the junior ranks, some went on to play seniors, a few moved out of the region and one would logically conclude that Ena's interest at the Hornets would have waned? Far from this happening, this avid perhaps fanatical supporter continues to attend almost every home game and many away matches involving the men's premier team.

The triumph of the 1994 and 1995 minor/major titles is a highlight for Ena and while she nominates Craig and Paul Foster as her favourite Goonellabah players, Ena is quick to label every Goonellabah player as being special to her.

The sporting bug for this marvellous woman now includes the obscure sport of petanque where she recently earned an impressive trophy to confirm the legitimacy of this pastime.

Ena also plays "Life Ball” that she reliability claims is a cross between basketball and netball designed for senior citizens.

Despite the controversy of the recent melee between the Boomers and the Philippines, suggestions of being involved in an aggressive sport are completely rejected by Ena as I am duly reprimanded for being so cheeky.

A chat with this sports fan also revealed that she is a Manly supporter, but given her exceptional service to community sport, I will forgive her this one flaw.