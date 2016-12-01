33°
Lifestyle

The piglet that thinks she's a dog

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 1st Dec 2016 6:00 AM
SAVED FROM DEATH: Kelly Nelder found two-week-old Dreamy out the front of Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary.
SAVED FROM DEATH: Kelly Nelder found two-week-old Dreamy out the front of Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary.

AT JUST two weeks old, a little piglet named Dreamy was left at the entrance of Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary.

She arrived in a bad state - her tail had been cut off and she lacked energy.

Kelly Nelder, founder of Sugarshine, discovered Dreamy in a crate that was left out overnight.

"It was a bit a of a shock ... she was in a little cardboard box with some blankets in it and in the crate," she said.

Ms Nelder said Dreamy's cut tail and listlessness were signs she had likely come from a factory.

"Usually animals that age are quite full of fun, they love to frolic and play ... she just seemed really down and just with no energy," she said.

Ms Nelder said after some fresh air, Dreamy's attitude quickly changed, but there was still something a bit different about her.

"We really thought she would bond with the other pigs we've got here," she said.

"She ignored them, and they ignored her.

"But the dogs here, she's just adored and I think that's because she really loves to nap, which is why we called her Dreamy."

The little piglet began to follow her canine companions, playing with them and chasing them around Ms Nelder's living room.

"Dreamy found the dogs were lovely, soft, furry little creatures to nap with, so she's just fallen in love with them," Ms Nelder said.

"They're so amazingly tolerant and kind with her ... and they love snuggling as well."

Dreamy, who is now about four weeks old, has really settled into her new home now.

She even took her first bath in a pond this week, alongside three of the dogs.

Sugarshine Farm Sanctuary is a safe haven for rescued farm animals.

It began about two years ago after Ms Nelder saw a huge need for a sanctuary on the Northern Rivers.

For more information visit sugarshinefarm.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  animal rescue animals editors picks pig sugarshine farm sanctuary

