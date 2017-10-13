26°
Meet Casino's showgirl entrants

DOING US PROUD: Casino showgirl entrants for this year are Brooke Hewett, Kaela McRae, Zoe Griffiths and Sarah Lynn with 2016 Sydney Royal Easter Show Showgirl winner Grace Eppelstun in the centre.
Zoe Griffiths

Age: 19

Lives: Casino

Four things about Zoe:

Studying a Bachelor of Education at Southern Cross University.

Likes travelling, fishing and camping.

Is involved in netball.

Runner-up in the 2017 Casino Beef Week Queen contest.

Kaela McRae

Age: 21

Lives: Caniaba

Four things about Kaela:

Is event co-ordinator for Casino Beef Week.

Has studied in fitness, hairdressing and make-up artistry.

She attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Award Camp in 2016.

She is a committee member for charity Jodie's Inspiration.

Sarah Lynn

Age: 18

Lives: North Casino

Four things about Sarah:

Is studying for the Higher School Certificate at Casino Christian School.

She has been school athletics champion two years in a row.

Is a member of the Lismore Gem Club.

Spent three years as an army cadet.

Brooke Hewett

Age: 21

Lives: Bentley

Four things about Brooke:

Is a dairy farmer who completed studies at agricultural college.

Has been involved in Generation Ag, the Bentley Hall Committee and many other groups.

Her ambition is to be a successful dairy farmer who is strongly involved in the industry.

She believes in the importance of the show to promote rural industries.

