Meet Casino's showgirl entrants

Zoe Griffiths
Age: 19
Lives: Casino
Four things about Zoe:
Studying a Bachelor of Education at Southern Cross University.
Likes travelling, fishing and camping.
Is involved in netball.
Runner-up in the 2017 Casino Beef Week Queen contest.
Kaela McRae
Age: 21
Lives: Caniaba
Four things about Kaela:
Is event co-ordinator for Casino Beef Week.
Has studied in fitness, hairdressing and make-up artistry.
She attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Award Camp in 2016.
She is a committee member for charity Jodie's Inspiration.
Sarah Lynn
Age: 18
Lives: North Casino
Four things about Sarah:
Is studying for the Higher School Certificate at Casino Christian School.
She has been school athletics champion two years in a row.
Is a member of the Lismore Gem Club.
Spent three years as an army cadet.
Brooke Hewett
Age: 21
Lives: Bentley
Four things about Brooke:
Is a dairy farmer who completed studies at agricultural college.
Has been involved in Generation Ag, the Bentley Hall Committee and many other groups.
Her ambition is to be a successful dairy farmer who is strongly involved in the industry.
She believes in the importance of the show to promote rural industries.