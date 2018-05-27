Meet Casino's newly-crowned Mr Beef champion

Ammul Clayden, who took out the Mr Beef title (right), with 2018 Casino Beef Week Queen Madeleine Barrett.

GETTING your kit off in front of a crowd might be a bit daunting for some.

But when it's for a good cause, it's hard to say no.

And the Casino RSM Mr Beef competition is also sure to help give Casino's biggest industry exposure, just like its entrants.

Ammul Claydon, from Casino, was crowned Mr Beef, to join 2018 Beef Week Queen Madeleine Barrett as Casino royalty on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old said he'd also entered two years ago and he found the event to be "a lot of fun”, although the routine doesn't always go to plan.

"It's really a really good bit of fun ... but a bit nerve-wracking,” he said.

"I tried to do a handstand but I fell off the stage.”

Fellow participant Tony Parry, who also lives in Casino, said he had never really planned to strip down as part of Beef Week, but he was talked into taking part by his trainer and his wife.

He said the crowd was hugely supportive of them throughout the competition on Saturday evening.

"You can go about it however you like, as long as you get your gear off,” Mr Parry said.

"Everyone was nervous, we were all terrified.

"You've just got to give it a go.

"It's just something to tick off the bucket list.”

The competition raised funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

Casino Travel Shoppe was the event's major sponsor.