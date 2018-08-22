AUTHOR EVENT: Award-wiinning romance author Annie Seaton will be at Lismore Library on August 22 at 1pm to discuss her new book Whitsunday Dawn.

AUTHOR EVENT: Award-wiinning romance author Annie Seaton will be at Lismore Library on August 22 at 1pm to discuss her new book Whitsunday Dawn. Publisher supplied

LOVERS of escapist reading will be heading to Lismore Library on Wednesday at 1pm to meet award winning romance author Annie Seaton.

Richmond Tweed Regional Library's area librarian Lucy Kinsley said it's going to be an exciting opportunity for local readers to meet the popular author.

Ms Seaton was voted Australian Author of the Year by romance readers in the AusRomToday.com Readers' Choice Awards.

She will be at Lismore Library to talk about her latest book, Whitsunday Dawn.

To book phone Lismore Library on 02 6621 2464.