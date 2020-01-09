Meet a cricket legend at free Ballina event

MEET DOUG WALTERS: The Ballina RSL will host former cricketing great Doug Walters in the Punters Club on January 11 from noon. Photo of Walters hitting a short-pitched delivery from South African Trevor Goddard to the boundary in the first round of double-wicket competition, Norwood Oval, 14 Oct. 1968.

KEEN cricket fans are invited to a free event to meet former Australian cricket great, Doug Walters, this weekend.

Walters will be a guest at the Ballina RSL Punters Club from noon on Saturday, January 11 in the Level One Sports Bar.

The 74-year-old is a popular and highly skilled right-hand batsman.

Come along and meet the man who scored 5357 Test runs at an average of 48.26 including 15 centuries.

Walter also took 49 Test wickets at an average of 29.08.

His one-day international record is 513 runs at an average of 28.50, taking four wickets at an average of 68.25.

Renowned as an attacking batsman and a useful part-time bowler, Walters was inducted into the Cricket Hall of Fame in 2011.

Dennis Lillee, the outstanding fast bowler of his generation said Walters was "cool".

"There will never be another like him," Lillee said.

"I never saw him throw a bat, never heard him talk badly of anyone.

"He could bat, too."