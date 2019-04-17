Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Medicinal marijuana trial has begun in NSW.
Medicinal marijuana trial has begun in NSW. underworld111
News

Medicinal marijuana production starts in NSW

17th Apr 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first research production trials of medicinal marijuana in NSW have begun.

Minister for Agriculture Adam Marshall recently toured a high-security facility in rural NSW where the research production trials are taking place.

Mr Marshall said the research would fill critical knowledge gaps about growing marijuana for medicinal purposes in local conditions.

"The NSW Government was the first in Australia to receive authorisation from the Commonwealth to cultivate medicinal (marijuana) for research purposes," Mr Marshall said.

"The research is being conducted at a new $2 million, state-of-the-art facility in a high security location in rural NSW and will be conducted in accordance with strict provisions and regulations set by the Commonwealth Government."

The NSW Government's research program will involve eight high-value lines of legal medicinal marijuana accessed through industry collaborator, Cann Group Limited.

Mr Marshall said the aim was to determine the best growing conditions to produce a safe and useful crop.

medical cannabis medicinal marijuana minister for agriculture
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Search for potential missing surfer after board washes up

    Search for potential missing surfer after board washes up

    Breaking HE was last seen riding his board beyond a rip and police are concerned he is missing in the surf.

    • 17th Apr 2019 6:17 AM
    Popular club 'in jeopardy' due to council review

    premium_icon Popular club 'in jeopardy' due to council review

    News Venue may not be able to host outdoor events

    Charge dropped in war veteran bashing case

    premium_icon Charge dropped in war veteran bashing case

    Crime Man accused of assault after helping the victim

    Man remains in custody over alleged weapon 'collection'

    premium_icon Man remains in custody over alleged weapon 'collection'

    Crime The 34-year-old was allegedly found with "zombie knives”, fake gun