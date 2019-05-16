Medicinal cannabis facility for Ballina a step closer

Legislation to enable the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal and related research purposes in Australia was passed by Parliament on 29 February 2016, and the amendments relating to licensing came into effect on 30 October 2016.

A MEDICAL cannabis company is a step closer to building a 30,000sqm production and manufacturing site in the Ballina Shire.

THC Global Group Limited confirmed that the Office of Drug Control (ODC) has moved their application into an assessment phase.

A spokesman from THC Global said the ODC was currently reviewing the application and will be coming back to the company with any questions the authority may have.

If the ODC approves the project, a series of greenhouses to be built in Ballina could produce more than 50,000kg of medicinal cannabis annually in the first stage of production.

THC Global has also expanded the land the company is planning to operate from in Ballina.

"Compared to when we were previously talking about the potential to employ people in that region and promoting more education activities with universities as part of our cannabis research, we now have the ability to operate a far bigger scale operation with the main limiting factor for how quickly we can scale that up at the moment being licencing,” the spokesman said.

The company is also hoping to receive the initial licencing this year and develop the Ballina site before the end of 2019.

"We expect to receive a licence for the initial stage of the Ballina site this year, allowing us to commence development of the site,” the spokesman said.

"We will submit a licence application for the expanded project in parallel to ensure that we are commencing cannabis cultivation operations at the site as soon as possible.”

The company is expecting the site to be developed quickly.

"We want to be on the market in 2020,” he said.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has also provided in-principle advice to THC Global Group Limited allowing both cannabis and non-cannabis biofloral extraction and production from its primary manufacturing facility in Southport, Queensland.

THC Global Group Limited has also been granted a Medicinal Cannabis Export Licence by the NSW Office of Drug Control.

This means that future medicinal cannabis produced by THC Global in Ballina could be used as a component of mixed products - a blend of medicinal cannabis and other oils, for tinctures, creams and health food products, for instance - working with other companies or by itself.

The TGA advice also means that THC Global could, in the future, export some of the its medicinal cannabis products to countries that allow them.