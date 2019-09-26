Medicinal cannabis duo risk jail time to screen new doco

A still from the film Green Light by Ned Donohoe.

A still from the film Green Light by Ned Donohoe. Contributed

TICKETS are on sale for a screening of a new documentary about the underground work of two Northern Rivers men to provide medical cannabis to ill people.

Green Light is a documentary that follows two men, Luke and Nicholas, as they risk their freedom by supplying black market medicinal cannabis to people suffering from chronic and terminal illnesses.

Directed by Ned Donohoe, the 71-minute documentary will premiere on October 10.

Green Light was shot on location in Sydney, the Northern Rivers and Perth, over 20 days.

GREEN LIGHT: Artwork for the upcoming documentary Green Light about two Northern Rivers men, Luke and Nicholas, and their experience providing black market medicinal cannabis for ill people. Contributed

The film was financed independently through a combination of private investment and the Producer Offset.

Donohue said Green Light is a story of desperation, redemption and compassion.

"Philosophically, I want this film to explore human beings and their unreasonable capacity for compassion, and contrast this with lagging governmental and societal structures," he said.

"We follow two Australian men, both with past drug and mental health issues, and explore their new found purpose through their assistance in providing medicinal cannabis to thousands of sick and dying patients.

"Swift and compassionate access schemes have yet to be implemented by the Australian Government, leaving these people with nowhere else to turn."

A still from the film Green Light by Ned Donohoe. Contributed

The film maker said despite it being a documentary, the film was made to look as cinematic as possible.

"The production comprise of 'cinema verite', talking head interviews and beautiful environmental coverage of the Northern Rivers region," he said.

"Inspired by the early works of filmmaker Werner Herzog, the beautiful landscape of Northern NSW will itself be a character in the film - a constant reminder of what both main characters risk losing if incarcerated."

Green Light is Donohoe's debut feature film.