Medication lapse sparked campground assault, court hears

A man diagnosed with schizophrenia had been off his medication for days when he allegedly assaulted his neighbour in a campground and breached an AVO, a court has heard.

A man diagnosed with schizophrenia had been off his medication for days when he allegedly assaulted his neighbour in a campground and breached an AVO, a court has heard. Marc Stapelberg

A MAN diagnosed with schizophrenia had been off his medication for days when he allegedly assaulted his neighbour in a campground and breached an AVO, a court has heard.

Paul Anthony Michael Finn applied for bail in Lismore Local Court yesterday but was knocked back by Magistrate David Heilpern, who told the court his risk of breaching any bail conditions was too high.

Finn, 56, is charged with intimidating a police officer, breaching an apprehended violence order, damaging property, and assault occasioning bodily harm over an incident last Sunday night.

It's alleged he assaulted his neighbour in a campsite at Naughton's Gap before damaging the rear cage of a police paddy wagon.

Mr Finn's solicitor Philip Crick made a valiant attempt to get his client above the show cause threshold required for bail, but he conceded the prosecution case was a strong one, and if found guilty Finn would likely cop a prison spell.

"The real thrust of his show cause is his subjective features... he suffers from schizophrenia,” Mr Crick told Magistrate David Heilpern.

"He ran out of medication and could not get his script filled.”

Mr Crick said the incident happened the day before Finn had booked a doctor's appointment to get a top up.

"He can now be medicated.”

Mr Crick said Finn was also the carer for his partner, whom had a number of medical conditions and required physical assistance for basic activities such as toileting.

A new pet dog had also been brought into the household, which Finn needed to care for.

But the court heard Finn was also on parole for an assault conviction at the time of the alleged incident.

Magistrate Heilpern said acknowledged Finn suffered from schizophrenia and was a carer, and another cause for bail was the likely delay in the matter.

He said the most serious of the charges involved a neighbour at the camping ground who was walking away from Finn when Finn allegedly punched him, causing lacerations.

He also noted Finn had been drinking at the time, which breached a condition of an apprehended violence order.

Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned to November 19 to set a date for hearing.