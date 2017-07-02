Medicare “ignoring the five biggest cancer killers”

A RADIOLOGY services lobby group has slammed the Federal Government over its continued freeze on Medicare rebates for the diagnostic imaging of deadly cancers.

The Australian Diagnostic Imaging Association, consisting of 500 Australian radiology practices, said a recent study found lung, bowel, breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers accounted for almost half of Australia's cancer burden.



But it was "ironic" the Medicare rebates for the radiology services required to diagnose, monitor and treat those cancers had remained frozen since 1998, said ADIA President Dr Christian Wriedt.

"It's ironic that the Federal Government's own report recognises the burden of these killer cancers, yet it is doing nothing through Medicare to alleviate the financial pressures on the patients dealing with them," she said.



"Instead of properly funding radiology through Medicare, the Government broke its promise to fix Medicare for radiology patients and is going to index just 7% of all radiology services - and, even then, not until 2020.



"We had a commitment from this Government that they would guarantee to fix Medicare but it is far from guaranteed for these patients, and far from fixed."



Dr Wriedt said ABS figures showed 300,000 Australians are deciding to forgo vital diagnosis every year because they believe radiology is too expensive.



"There's little point in identifying the top cancer killers if you're not going to help patients afford the services they need to diagnose and fight them," Dr Wriedt said.



The Government will unfreeze 59 of the 891 Medicare radiology services in 2020.



To read the full report, visit http://aihw.gov.au/WorkArea/DownloadAsset.aspx?id=60129559772.

