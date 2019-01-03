Menu
Emergency services were called to the crash after passersby went to help.
Medical episode leads to crash in town's centre

Liana Turner
by
3rd Jan 2019 2:23 PM

A CAR became wedged on a tree after a medical episode caused a crash in Lismore this afternoon.

Lismore Fire and Rescue station officer Ian Grimwood said the driver had suffered a medical episode before backing into a tree in Keen St.

Mr Grimwood said the man was conscious and breathing when emergency services arrived at the scene.

He said onlookers assisted the man.

"Passersby leant his seat back a bit to make him a bit more comfortable,” he said.

"They did the right thing, they called the ambulance and they ensured that he was okay.”

He said the driver bumped another car before colliding with the tree.

Firefighters stabilised the vehicle so the man could get out of the car safely.

The extent of the driver's injuries is not yet known, but Mr Grimwood said he was able to walk to the ambulance when paramedics arrived.

