Medical details still outstanding in DJ murder case
A MEDICAL report remains outstanding in the case of a man accused of killing a Byron Bay DJ.
Javen O'Neill, 24, did not appear before Tweed Heads Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Wednesday.
The defence is still awaiting a pathology report relating to the deceased, Chris Bradley.
Mr O'Neill has been accused of punching Mr Bradley several times, resulting in his death, at a house party about 11pm on Christmas night last year.
He is facing a murder charge in relation to the death.
The matter is due to return to court on August 22.