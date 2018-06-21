Medical details still outstanding in DJ murder case

Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.

A MEDICAL report remains outstanding in the case of a man accused of killing a Byron Bay DJ.

Javen O'Neill, 24, did not appear before Tweed Heads Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Wednesday.

The defence is still awaiting a pathology report relating to the deceased, Chris Bradley.

Mr O'Neill has been accused of punching Mr Bradley several times, resulting in his death, at a house party about 11pm on Christmas night last year.

He is facing a murder charge in relation to the death.

The matter is due to return to court on August 22.