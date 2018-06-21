Menu
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.
Medical details still outstanding in DJ murder case

21st Jun 2018 3:30 PM
A MEDICAL report remains outstanding in the case of a man accused of killing a Byron Bay DJ.

Javen O'Neill, 24, did not appear before Tweed Heads Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Wednesday.

The defence is still awaiting a pathology report relating to the deceased, Chris Bradley.

Mr O'Neill has been accused of punching Mr Bradley several times, resulting in his death, at a house party about 11pm on Christmas night last year.

He is facing a murder charge in relation to the death.

The matter is due to return to court on August 22.

