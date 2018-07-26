Menu
A Ballina medical centre has failed to submit fire safety reports to the council.
Council News

Medical centre fails to submit fire safety reports

Liana Turner
by
26th Jul 2018 10:05 AM

ACTION on poor fire safety, the Lennox Head rock wall and North Creek dredging project will be among the issues discussed at today's Ballina Shire Council meeting.

The council will consider options of action against a medical facility on Grant St, Ballina, after repeated failures by the business to complete an Annual Fire Safety Statement.

Councillors will also consider options of possible funding streams for the North Creek Dredging Project.

A report into the Lennox Head Rock Wall upgrade study will also go before the council.

While no action will be required today on the council report - which details some $29 million worth of works across three stages, it's understood Cr Sharon Cadwallader will raise a motion to seek funding for the project from other levels of government.

