Medical centre and gym set for new shopping precinct

A ONE stop shop for Northern Rivers residents is set to open in Lennox Head as early as mid next year.

The Epiq Marketplace Shopping Centre will include a Chempro Chemist, a medical centre, gym, Woolworths and BWS, with a number of other tenants currently finalising agreements.

The Ballina region's first Chempro Chemist have taken up a 240sqm space at Epiq, with staff excited to be moving in to the shopping centre.

"The Lennox Head area is growing quickly and Chempro sees an opportunity to bring its customer-first pharmacy services to the area,” Chempro Chemist's pharmacist Nilesh Jattan said.

"In addition to dispensing prescription medications and other pharmacy and health related products, we will be offering immunisation, blood pressure checks and medication management and many other health initiatives, locals will be in good hands.”

Clarence Property managing director Peter Fahey said there has been strong interest in Epiq Marketplace from both retailers and local residents.

"Everyone wants the centre to open as quickly as possible as it means more convenience for locals, over 300 jobs for the community and an opportunity for retailers to service the Lennox Head market,” he said.

"Council have committed to the extension of Hutley Drive North and we are currently working hard with Council and the Mayor, to ensure this much needed connection road moves ahead as quickly as possible, so it is completed ahead of our intended opening mid next year.”

Mr Fahey said the shopping centre was a drawcard for new residents in the Epiq community.

"We have a couple of land releases that are within walking distance of the shopping centre and its neighbouring childcare centre, and locals have been buying lots to be close to these new amenities”.