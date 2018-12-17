Medical cannabis laws won't protect you, says magistrate

A Northern Rivers man used cannabis to ease his neck pain.

A NORTHERN Rivers man who claimed to have been using cannabis for his neck pain has been warned Australia's medical cannabis laws don't allow patients to self-medicate.

The 40-year-old appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday, when he entered a guilty plea to his charge of drug possession.

Magistrate David Heilpern dismissed the charge under Section 10.

But he warned the man this wouldn't happen again.

The court heard the man, who had no prior criminal record, had been left unable to work after a neck injury.

He was heavily medicated, but turned to cannabis and was charged after being caught with the drug in his possession.

"If you want to use medical cannabis ... you can, in most of the United States, Europe ... and New Zealand,” Mr Heilpern said.

"But you can't here, without a prescription.”

He said the man would "never get a prescription for neck pain” under Australia's current legislation.