Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A royal commissioner is disturbed that families have had to go to the media to get action about serious incidents in aged care facilities.
A royal commissioner is disturbed that families have had to go to the media to get action about serious incidents in aged care facilities. Obencem
Health

Media sparks action on aged complaints

by Megan Neil
7th Aug 2019 1:41 PM

A ROYAL commissioner is disturbed that families have had to go to the media to get action about serious incidents in aged care facilities.

The federal health department may escalate its response to reported incidents if it has resulted in media attention, the aged care royal commission heard.

Commissioner Lynelle Briggs said it is apparent from the inquiry's community meetings that action has only occurred after people have gone to the media.

"I find that rather disturbing," Ms Briggs said on Wednesday.

"Why is it necessary for somebody to go to the media to get action?"

Health department witness Peter O'Brien said it was not necessary.

"Generally the media are interested in a significant issue like severe injury to the resident, a staff member being charged or a severe or unusual incident," he told the commission's Brisbane hearing.

"Generally speaking media aren't interested in I suppose a rough handling issue that results in no injury or no charges.

"So their issues or attention is probably similar to what we would be interested in, in terms of an escalation and/or referral."

Mr O'Brien said there could be cases where media told an approved aged care provider about an incident, which was then reported to the department under compulsory reporting obligations.

"Generally speaking, the media involvement from our perspective isn't significant," Mr O'Brien, a compulsory reporting team leader, said.

"Normally it's the same issues that we're interested in."

The royal commission is examining the department's response to Japara Healthcare's reporting of 20 allegations of physical and sexual abuse at three of its facilities over the past three years.

In one case, a resident with bruising to his eye said he was hit by a man during the night.

"I was hit in the face with a water bottle after I punched him," the resident said.

The staff member was stood down pending an investigation before being sacked.

Police were involved but the family did not want to press charges.

In another case, a resident complained that a staff member pulled the blankets off them and "touched me down below".

The employee was stood down but reinstated after an investigation and required to undertake additional training on elder abuse and education about privacy and dignity.

Mr O'Brien said the compulsory reporting team used to focus mainly on late or low reporting by approved providers.

"We are now much more focused on the care and wellbeing of the care recipients," he said.

In each of the Japara cases being examined by the royal commission, the health department decided it did not need to take further action beyond the steps undertaken by the provider.

aged care aged care crisis aged care inquiry government action media seniors-news

Top Stories

    Three-hour rescue operation to save cow stuck in mud

    premium_icon Three-hour rescue operation to save cow stuck in mud

    Community THE Casino Rescue Squad said the cow fell down a 20m embankment and got stuck in a metre of mud in the river.

    Banned driver caught in unregistered car, fails drug test

    premium_icon Banned driver caught in unregistered car, fails drug test

    Crime Casino man was disqualified from driving until 2029

    Seachange is 'the highest rating TV drama for 2019'

    premium_icon Seachange is 'the highest rating TV drama for 2019'

    TV Locally produced series smashed ratings in at least one capital city

    Ballina man's painful memories of life under Nazis

    premium_icon Ballina man's painful memories of life under Nazis

    News Kurt Schrofler was a young boy in Austria during WW2