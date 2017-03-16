27°
Media outlets banned from anti-vax advocate's appearance

Javier Encalada
| 16th Mar 2017 2:34 PM
Controversial American speaker on health, nutrition and food, David 'Avocado' Wolfe, is coming back to Byron Bay.
Controversial American speaker on health, nutrition and food, David 'Avocado' Wolfe, is coming back to Byron Bay.

SOME media outlets have been banned from accessing tonight's Byron Bay event by controversial anti-vaccination and 'superfoods' advocate David 'Avocado' Wolfe.

Tickets purchased to the event have been refunded for at least two reporters from two local media outlets.

Some journalists have received phone calls and emails from organisers confirming that they are not welcome at the gathering.

ournalists were originally told by organisers media would not be accredited but there were tickets available to purchase for the night.

The event, advertised as "the most controversial of the tour” is scheduled for tonight at Mullumbimby Civic Hall.

The gathering, called 1-Night Unplugged, Byron Bay, was publicised as an opportunity for Mr Wolfe to go "beyond health to share new findings on how the world really works and how to navigate, it in a two-hour Byron Bay exclusive intimate talk.”

"Fresh off travelling around the world meeting the world's most prominent activists, alternative healers, water protectors, quantum physicists, seers and conspiratory (sic) truth seekers, David is ready to give Byron Bay the latest download,” the online advertising read.

Lismore Northern Star
At least two reporters from two local newsrooms were banned today from attending David 'Avocado' Wolfe's event

