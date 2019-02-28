Medal for scientist's leading work on water quality

AWARD: Professor Santos will collect his medal in May at a ceremony in the Shine Dome in Canberra.

PROFESSOR Isaac Santos, from Southern Cross University, has been awarded the 2019 Anton Hales Medal for distinguished research in the Earth Sciences by the Australian Academy of Science, the nation's peak science body.

Professor Santos' research focuses on how groundwater seepage influences water quality in estuaries and the coastal ocean.

The scientist's work has revealed how groundwater releases soil carbon to surface waters and eventually the atmosphere in coral reefs, wetlands, estuaries, mangroves, and beaches.

His research has influenced not only academic circles, but also public opinion and is helping to manage and preserve valuable Australian coastal waterways.

He built a large research team at the University's National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour.

The Anton Hales Medal is given annually by a panel of distinguished scientists to an Australian researcher 10 years after PhD completion.

Professor Santos said he was deeply honoured to have his work recognised by peers.

"The Australian Academy of Science is our peak body. Winning this medal shows that we can punch well above our weight while working at Southern Cross University in regional Australia," he said.

"This medal is a testament to the ingenious and hard work by a large group of students and colleagues who share my struggles and victories. All the work I do is a team effort."

A Brazilian oceanographer who was awarded his PhD in the USA, Santos relocated to Australia in 2009 to start work at SCU.

In his 10 years at Southern Cross, Professor Santos has won 17 prestigious Australian Research Council grants and multiple international awards.

Southern Cross University Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research) Professor Mary Spongberg said she was thrilled and delighted for her colleague.

"Isaac's water quality research has had a major impact on regional communities and the environment, while inspiring his global scientific community," Professor Spongberg said.

Professor Santos is among 20 of the country's leading scientists and early to mid-career researchers recognised for their outstanding contribution to science by the Australian Academy of Science.

Southern Cross University is the only regional university represented in the Academy's 2019 honorific awards.