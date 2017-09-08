Mechanical student takes gold on award night

Ballina's Liam Muldoon, was named Vocational Student of the Year at the 2017 NSW Training Awards in Sydney.

LIAM Muldoon has beaten scores of other candidates across the state to be named Vocational Student of the Year at the 2017 NSW Training Awards in Sydney last night.

The automotive mechanical student, who is employed by Gold Fields Australia, was among 10 TAFE NSW students, teachers and industry collaborations awarded on the night.

The prestigious awards, conducted by the NSW Department of Industry, recognise the many vocational education and training (VET) students, teachers, providers and employers working across the sector.

In 2016, Mr Muldoon completed the Certificate IV in Automotive Mechanical Diagnosis qualification while working at Gold Fields Australia's Agnew mine. This added to his three previous Certificate III qualifications covering light vehicle, heavy vehicle road transport and mobile plant operation.

Mr Muldoon said the Certificate IV qualification proved to be very useful in his role as an Underground Mining Maintenance Technician.

"It gave me new skills and knowledge that both benefited myself and my employer,” Mr Muldoon said.

"After completing my study, I was given the opportunity at my workplace to move internally to a new section of the maintenance department, allowing me to further my career and knowledge. I have also been recognised by my employer, Gold Fields, as a possible future leader and undergone leadership preparation and management training within the company.”

Gold Fields Superintendent Nikki Levitt said Liam had been able to apply his new skills to equipment on which he had never worked before, with limited disruption to the plant availability.

"Liam is a proactive, energetic worker, with a great attitude towards safety and the Gold Fields values,” she said. "Congratulations and good luck to Liam.”