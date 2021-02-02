Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Mechanic threatens neighbour with vegemite covered knife

Kristen Camp
2nd Feb 2021 2:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A visit between “friends” went pear shaped when a 53-year-old Gympie man threatened to stab his neighbour with a butter knife after he threw a pot plant.

Mark Richard Anderson was visiting his neighbour on February 8 last year, when an altercation occurred and his friend smashed a pot plant against Anderson’s kitchen window.

MORE NEWS: BREAKING: Driver critical in horror Imbil truck rollover

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the shattered pot didn’t cause any damage to the window, but the next morning Anderson went to the victim’s apartment, armed with a butter knife.

“On arrival, the defendant banged on the door and when the victim answered, he held the knife up towards him and threatened to stab him,” Sergeant Campbell said.

“The victim feared for his safety, slammed the door and called police.”

DON’T MISS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Solicitor Chris Anderson said the qualified mechanic had not worked for about six years and suffered from mental health issues.

“I’m told the knife was a butter knife that still had vegemite and butter on it,” Mr Anderson said.

“My client and the victim are still in contact. I'm instructed that they still live in the same building.

“Since the incident they still consider each other friends.”

Anderson pleaded guilty to the common assault charge, along with three other charges, including failing to appear and failing to provide identifying particulars.

On all charges, he was fined $500 and convictions were recorded.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Five people involved in two-car crash near Gunalda

How you can get your romance on track for Valentine’s Day

UPDATE: Police know identity of body found at Rainbow Beach

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1M cash splash: Electric car recharging, solar shade

        Premium Content $1M cash splash: Electric car recharging, solar shade

        News Lismore City Council’s announcement a further step towards becoming ‘sustainable city’.

        Will popular outdoor leisure show go ahead?

        Premium Content Will popular outdoor leisure show go ahead?

        News The Westpac helicopter’s event, which had to be cancelled in 2020, has faced...

        Elderly man flown from rural property by rescue helicopter

        Premium Content Elderly man flown from rural property by rescue helicopter

        News Paramedics and a critical care team treated a man, 87, who suffered a medical...

        Judge’s concern over ‘shambolic’ lead up to trial

        Premium Content Judge’s concern over ‘shambolic’ lead up to trial

        News Two men expected to face trial over attempted murder in Northern NSW