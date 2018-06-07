Mechanic student recognised in prestigious skills comp

Tafe NSW posted on Facebook a shot from the event, which saw a local student take out silver.

WOLLONGBAR Tafe NSW student, Jack Noble has been awarded a silver medal in front of hundreds of peers from across the country at the WorldSkills Australia 2018 National Championships Closing Ceremony in Sydney.

Kingscliff campus student Parker Layton was also awarded bronze in Beauty Therapy.

Jack Noble took the silver medal after competing in the category of Automotive Mechanic, in Australia's largest skills competition hosted at the International Convention Centre over the last three days.

"The National competition was a whole different ball game to the Regional's, as the faults get more complicated and the competitors more skilled,” Mr Noble explained.

"Coming second competing against 13 of the best apprentice mechanics in Australia was a highlight, and I would compete again in a heartbeat; the competition was very well run, and it was both challenging and rewarding to compete.”

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin, said that TAFE NSW students are in high demand because of the quality of their education and ability to hit the ground running with relevant and practical skills.

"I am thrilled to see local students from the public VET provider receive these accolades,” Mr Franklin said.

"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is delivering on its vision for a strong and publicly owned VET provider through its One TAFE NSW reforms. TAFE NSW students winning these awards demonstrate what is on offer for students if they choose at VET based education.

"Congratulations to Jack and Parker and all winners, and I look forward to seeing even more TAFE NSW students recognised for their achievements in the future.”

Gold medal winners are eligible for consideration for the Australian Skillaroos team who will compete with the world's best at the 45th WorldSkills International Competition finals to be held in Russia in 2019.