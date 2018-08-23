Menu
Does this cafe have the best coffee in Lismore?

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
23rd Aug 2018 12:00 PM
OUR Facebook audience have spoken - Mecca has been voted as the best cafe in Lismore.

Owner Kelly McLean said news of the verdict came as a welcomed shock.

"It's actually really amazing to be acknowledged," Ms McLean said.

"I own Mecca with my husband Todd and we've been through a really rough couple of years with the flood and a few other things.

"It's really nice to be able to receive this recognition and to know that the community is still fully supportive of us.

"It's nice to feel like we are still doing something right for the community.. which is what Todd and I do hospitality for, we both love it with a passion."

MECCA CREW: Heather Jackson, Claudia Joseph and Kelly McLean pride themselves on exceptional customer service.
Delicious food and coffee with superb customer service is what Mecca crew pride themselves on.

Ms McLean said providing customers with the Mecca "experience" was a combination of her excellent staff and high quality training.

"Our barristers, waitresses and kitchen staff are wonderful," she said.

"It's a team effort and we all rely on each other. It's not just one person that makes the cafe experience for the customer."　

The couple recently decided to cease trading on Sundays momentarily to have some more family time.

"It's really special, you sort of beat yourself up after doing the grind every day," she said.

"We sort of wore our selves out a little bit doing seven days, so we've taken a little bit of a step back, it feels great.

"Thank you to the community it's very nice to have that support."

Top 10 places to get coffee

1. Mecca, Lismore
2. Coffee & Kitchen, East Ballina
3. Zeebras, Casino
4. The Bank, Lismore
5. Espresso Edge, Kyogle
6. Swish, Ballina
7. French Bench, Lismore
8. Flock, Lismore
9. La Baracca, Lismore
10. Dragonfly, Lismore.

Lismore Northern Star

