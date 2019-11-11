Meatworks makes massive donation to BlazeAid

HERE TO PUT UP FENCES: BlazeAid volunteers with Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow and NCMC chairman John Seccombe and Joe Leven. BlazeAid volunteers Gilbert and Janine Sims, centre,at the Casino Showgrounds.

THE evening meal for BlazeAid volunteers was interrupted by an announcement from John Seccombe.

The Northern Cooperative Meat Company chairman was at the Casino Showgrounds where BlazeAid is based to tell them the meatworks was donating $50,000 to the charity organisation.

Mr Seccombe and Joe Leven went out in the field with the volunteers and saw first hand how they rebuilt fencing on fire affected properties.

"I'm in awe of the BlazeAid volunteers,” Mr Seccombe said.

BlazeAid organisers Gilbert and Janine Sims set up in Casino on October 19 and have been taking down burnt fences and putting up 53km of new ones ever since.

Some volunteers have been with them the whole time, others come and go.

From Mt Gambier in South Australia, the money from NCMC means a lot.

The $50,000 donation will be in direct and indirect funding of the charity organisation, Mr Seccombe said.

Since BlazeAid arrived in Casino, NCMC has been supplying them with free meat for meals.

The donation will buy fencing materials and other supplies for the charity guided by the Richmond Valley recovery with Mr Leven coordinating with council's response team

Mr Sims said farmers couldn't believe people from all over Australia come and help them.