Meat peace-loving hippies dressed for Beef Week

PSYCHEDELIC: Colleen Cornish and Donna Mclennan, as Clover and Saffron, Casino's self-proclaimed "Wildwood Flowers” of Hallidays Jewellery go all out with Beef Week's 2017 'Step back in time' theme.

IF YOU wander the streets of Casino today you may come across some time-travelling hippies.

Clover and Saffron, Casino's self-proclaimed "Wildwood Flowers” of Hallidays Jewellers (regularly known as Colleen Cornish and Donna Mclennan) have been donning head-to-toe 70s attire from Monday to celebrate the beef capital's biggest week of the year.

Casino is buzzing with the sights and sounds of all things Beef Week and the 2017 Step Back in Time theme has the town dressed to impress.

Many businesses have had fun with the throwback theme, sprucing up their shop front windows with a theme or a favourite historical character.

The theme has seen the town celebrating everything related to the history of Australia and the world with retro costumes, historical events, famous singers, stars or super heroes.

Roaming the town centre you'll see items from old typewriters, cattle shoes and equipment, old items from iconic Australian brands such as Bushells Tea and Weetbix to a display of Elvis Presley.

The Wildwood Flowers said as "old hippies at heart” they loved this year's theme.

"Our display is cheerful, it brightens the street up,” they said, and they were not wrong.

The jewellery store's display boasts a bright Kombi in the window and a Kombi cut-out photobooth, not to mention the flower girls blowing bubbles at passersby.

Their inspiration came from their dress-up boxes.

"We happened to have hippy costumes in our cupboard, leftover from the 60s. That was the start of it, then it just grew from there.”

Some stores enter to get judged for their creativity and others just dress up the windows for fun.

"There's so many people...the atmosphere is wonderful”, they said of Beef Week's allure.