Meat co-op 'shocked' by EPA findings

THE Northern Co-operative Meat Company Ltd, based in Casino, have confirmed reports they had been issued with a penalty notice by the Environment Protection Authority.

CEO Simon Stahl said the company was "shocked" to receive the fine.

"Prima facie, we do not accept the allegation," Mr Stahl said.

Mr Stahl went on to highlight NCMC's commitment to the environment as well some sobering industry facts.

"The NCMC, its management team and the entire Board, are absolutely committed to our environmental responsibilities," he said.

"We have invested more than $10 million on improving and updating waste water treatment quality over the past 5 years.

"We have always worked closely with the EPA and we wish to continue to build on our positive and constructive relationship.

"Our preference is to work collaboratively with Government.

"We truly believe that is the best way forward."

He also highlighted the fact that since 1990, over 90 abattoirs, mostly from regional towns have closed.

NCMC is arguably the largest private employer north of Port Macquarie with approximately 1,000 highly trained and skilled employees, working across five core business divisions, he said.

Red meat processing is Australia's last major manufacturing industry, employing over 140,000 people, mostly in regional Australia.

Sadly, NCMC is the last red meat Co-operative on the eastern seaboard, he added.

"The cost pressures on manufacturing in Australia are real and if we don't act as a collective, including Government, we will end up like steel manufacturing and the automotive industry, off-shore," Mr Stahl said.

The EPA have been contacted by The Northern Star for comment and further information about the alleged breach.