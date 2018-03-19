MEASLES: Infectious person visited Gold Coast wildlife park

A MEASLES alert was issued by Queensland Health over the weekend after it was confirmed an adult had the disease.

The person visited a number of locations on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane while infectious, including popular tourist attraction Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary last weekend.

Queensland Health says it is working with the venues where the person visited, and they are urging anyone who was at the following locations to check whether they are immune to measles:

Sunday, 11 March - Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary

Wednesday, 14 March 2018 - Woolworths in Marsden Fifth Avenue, Brisbane

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 14 - 16 March 2018 - Logan Hospital (Between 11pm on 14/3 until 7am on 15/3, and from 7-8pm 16/3).

"The initial symptoms of measles include fever, lethargy, runny nose, moist cough and sore and red eyes," Queensland Health explained.

"This is followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash. The rash often starts on the face then becomes widespread over the body.

"MSPHU is working with the health care facilities and venues where the person visited, and is urging anyone who was in those areas around the same time to ensure they are immune to measles.

"Contact your GP or call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) for more information.

"If you have any of the measles symptoms contact your GP and remember it is VERY important to call the medical practice first if you think you might have measles, so that staff can take precautions to avoid you spreading it to others."