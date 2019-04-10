Measles alert: Unvaccinated tourist was in Casino

The North Coast Public Health Unit issued a measles warning after an unvaccinated tourist who changed trains in Casino on Saturday April 6 has been diagnosed with the virus and is now being treated in Brisbane..

The North Coast Public Health Unit issued a measles warning after an unvaccinated tourist who changed trains in Casino on Saturday April 6 has been diagnosed with the virus and is now being treated in Brisbane.

HEALTH officials are asking people to be aware an unvaccinated international tourist exposed to measles was in Casino on Saturday.

The man caught a train from Sydney to Casino, leaving Casino Station at 7.10pm on coach service 175 to Brisbane.

Measles is highly contagious and is spread in the air through coughing or sneezing by someone who is unwell with the disease.

People who may be susceptible to measles and were at the same locations at the same time as the man should contact their local public health unit for advice on 1300 066 055.

They are urged to be alert for signs of measles until April 24, as it can take up to 18 days for symptoms to appear following exposure to an infected person.

The tourist is the 34th person to be infectious with measles in New South Wales since last Christmas and is currently being treated in hospital in Brisbane.

According to NSW Health, backpackers and XPT train passengers are being urged to be alert for measles symptoms after an infected man in his 30s visited Casino on Saturday.

The unvaccinated man is believed to have been infected while staying at Nomads All Stations Backpacker Hostel in Melbourne, where another traveller with measles had also stayed.

The man then travelled to Sydney on March 31 and stayed at a hostel at Potts Point, in Sydney's east, for about four days before taking the XPT train to Brisbane.

The man became unwell while in Sydney, and was diagnosed after arriving in Brisbane.

NSW Health's Acting Director of Communicable Diseases Sean Tobin said none of the Sydney locations visited by the man pose an ongoing risk.

"Symptoms to watch out for include fever, sore eyes and a cough followed three or four days later by a red, spotty rash that spreads from the head to the rest of the body,” Dr Tobin said.

"Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should phone their GP to ensure they don't wait alongside other patients before seeing their doctor.”

Dr Tobin said preventive injections can be given to highly-susceptible people up to six days after exposure to measles.

"The measles-mumps-rubella vaccine is safe and effective protection against measles,” he said.

"It's free for anyone born during or after 1966 who hasn't already had two doses. If you're unsure whether you've had two doses, it's safe to have another.”

The latest Annual Immunisation Coverage Report shows vaccination rates in NSW are at their highest level ever, with more than 95 per cent of five year olds vaccinated against measles.

He was infectious while at the following locations:

April 2:

Chiliblue Backpacker's Hostel, 144 Victoria Street Potts Point, April 2-6

Shops in the vicinity of King's Cross Station

April 3:

Sydney Opera House during the morning

Paddy's Market, 9-13 Hay Street, Sydney, during the afternoon

April 4:

Coles King's Cross, 88-94 Darlinghurst Rd, between 4pm and 5:30pm

April 5:

Darling Harbour between 5:00pm and 6:30pm

301 bus from Town Hall to Pott's Point, around 6:15 pm

April 6:

Train departing King's Cross Station 6:44 am to Central Station

Central Station subways between platforms 25 and the Grand Concourse, between 6:55 and 7:25am

Central's Intercity platforms and Grand Concourse, including food and beverage shops, between 6:55 am and 7:40am

Train swapped to bus service in Casino, NSW, leaving Casino Station at 7:10pm. Coach service 175.

XPT service from Central to Brisbane, including food and beverage car, departing at 7:10am, arriving Roma Station at 8:45pm.

Queensland Health is following up with people who were potentially exposed to the man after he arrived in Brisbane.

For more information on measles visit:

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/measles/Pages/key-facts.aspx