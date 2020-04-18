Meals on Wheels helps avoid rush of supermarkets

DO YOU know someone aged 65 or over in the area who could benefit from meal and toilet roll deliveries?

Ballina Meals on Wheels has expanded its capacity in recent weeks to cater for people in COVID-19 risk groups.

A federal government funding package was released to the community organisation in a bid to limit the amount of trips older residents are taking to the supermarket.

There is no waiting list locally and meals are provided at an affordable price.

Toilet rolls, provided by Woolworths, are free and Glen 20 is also offering its products for free to Meals on Wheels clients.

The service can provide clients with up to three meals per day plus snacks. Meals can be delivered as a weekly frozen pack or daily if a client requires a hot meal.

“Our aim is to reduce the need for older people or their family members or carers to visit the supermarket to reduce their chances of becoming infected with the virus,” Ballina Shire Meals on Wheels service coordinator Meleta Wood said.

“To maintain social contact with our clients during this time we are introducing a social support service where our volunteers will be phoning our clients a few times a week for a social chat and check on their wellbeing.”

They will deliver to Ballina, Lennox Head, Ballina Heights, Cumbalum, Alstonville, Knockrow, Teven, Tintenbar, Uralba, Wardell, South Ballina, Empire Vale, Keith Hall, and Pimlico.

The service is also available to indigenous people aged 55 or over.

For more information, contact Meals on Wheels on 6686 2636 or email bsmow@bigpond.com.au