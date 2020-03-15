Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COVID-19 epidemic caused by new coronavirus
COVID-19 epidemic caused by new coronavirus
News

Meals on Wheels delivers toilet paper

Holly Cormack
15th Mar 2020 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOOLWORTHS have partnered with Meals on Wheels to help deliver toilet paper directly to elderly people in New South Wales.

The support is intended to help vulnerable and elderly shoppers overcome some of the challenges they have been facing in securing essential items like toilet paper.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, Claire Peters, said the initiative was in response to an unprecedented demand for certain food and sanitary products.

“Due to the unprecedented demand on certain products in our stores, we’ve heard that many elderly and vulnerable people in the community are missing out on items they may need when they shop.”

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, supermarket shelves have been stripped bare by panic buyers.

Meals on Wheels NSW CEO, Les MacDonald, said “we run special shopping assistance programs for the elderly at various Meals on Wheels branches around NSW and our volunteers have faced challenges in sourcing products such as toilet paper for those we support.”

“We would like to thank Woolworths for recognising that Meals on Wheels is an integral part of all communities and for lending a helping hand at this time to support the most vulnerable in our community.

The first delivery of toilet paper was dropped off by volunteers on Friday morning at the Meals on Wheels Central Coast branch in Tuggerah. More deliveries across NSW are set to take place next week.

There are currently five Meals on Wheels services on the Northern Rivers. These are located in Lismore, Ballina, Casino, Brunswick Heads, and Evans Head.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fate of Bluesfest 2020 to be decided

        premium_icon Fate of Bluesfest 2020 to be decided

        News ORGANISERS will announce tomorrow if the festival will go ahead amid coronavirus crisis.

        Fewer foodies Eat the Street

        premium_icon Fewer foodies Eat the Street

        News But local chefs still bring their A-game to Lismore event.

        Mum ready to move house after finding ‘night tiger’

        premium_icon Mum ready to move house after finding ‘night tiger’

        News Mum's nightmare terror as killer snake slithers in

        Young visionary helps hundreds of Kenyans to see again

        premium_icon Young visionary helps hundreds of Kenyans to see again

        News HE’S just 18-years-old but Ballina man Ryan Webb says he will be selflessly helping...