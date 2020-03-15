Meals on Wheels delivers toilet paper

WOOLWORTHS have partnered with Meals on Wheels to help deliver toilet paper directly to elderly people in New South Wales.

The support is intended to help vulnerable and elderly shoppers overcome some of the challenges they have been facing in securing essential items like toilet paper.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, Claire Peters, said the initiative was in response to an unprecedented demand for certain food and sanitary products.

“Due to the unprecedented demand on certain products in our stores, we’ve heard that many elderly and vulnerable people in the community are missing out on items they may need when they shop.”

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, supermarket shelves have been stripped bare by panic buyers.

Meals on Wheels NSW CEO, Les MacDonald, said “we run special shopping assistance programs for the elderly at various Meals on Wheels branches around NSW and our volunteers have faced challenges in sourcing products such as toilet paper for those we support.”

“We would like to thank Woolworths for recognising that Meals on Wheels is an integral part of all communities and for lending a helping hand at this time to support the most vulnerable in our community.

The first delivery of toilet paper was dropped off by volunteers on Friday morning at the Meals on Wheels Central Coast branch in Tuggerah. More deliveries across NSW are set to take place next week.

There are currently five Meals on Wheels services on the Northern Rivers. These are located in Lismore, Ballina, Casino, Brunswick Heads, and Evans Head.