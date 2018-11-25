M.E. Baird serves Time

TIME is the new digital album by Bangalow-based artist M.E. Baird.

M.E. Baird takes from the songbook of folk, rock and blues with his own original interpretations.

His live performances are nothing short of compelling with his lamenting vocal style and singular stage presence.

Since beginning his career in 1992, M.E. Baird has toured nationally and internationally, he has also contributed songs to compilations and soundtracks, including original compositions for film and television internationally. Yet, he is practically unknown in his own country.

In 1997, he released his first full-length album, Down On The Black Top, with his then folk trio Zen For Head.

Last year, he released Fall, a solo album marked by the tragedy of missing a number of family members over three years, while the album was being developed.

The artist said Time, released yesterday, is a departure from the process that was Fall.

"There's 10 tracks on the album and they were all written over a one month-period in the winter of 2016, when I was living in Tintenbar, but they were recorded last year," he said.

"The last album Fall was written during the period when my parents, my sister and my younger brother passed away, and some of the tracks in Time are responding to the idea of time passing on and giving us the chance for healing.

"It really is a follow-up to Fall but it's much more upbeat, and six or seven of the songs are specific about time.

"There is one song called The Better Place and that relates to the time when my family and I decided to move from Melbourne to the Northern Rivers; it's about knowing when it's time to move on."