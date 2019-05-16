McVeigh sympathises with Miles family, backs legal process

GROOM MP John McVeigh says he sympathises with the Miles family's fight against the National Disability Insurance Scheme to get care for their son Lachlan.

Dr McVeigh, who has intimate knowledge of the situation and organised meetings between Lachlan's mother Rhonda and then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last year, said he believed legal action was the best course.

Toowoomba's Lachlan Miles and his mother Rhonda met with then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to try to resolve the family's issues with the NDIS. Contributed

"I am aware that Mrs Miles has also had many meetings with senior NDIS representatives and that Lachlan has had numerous very high value self-managed plans and subsequent reviews which have further increased the support provided to Lachlan," he said in a statement.

"I can completely accept that Mrs Miles still remains dissatisfied with the interaction between two independent agencies - NDIS and Queensland Health.

"It is now appropriate that these matters are dealt with by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal."

Mrs Miles accused the Groom MP of "fencing-sitting" on what was an important issue.

"After this meeting (with Mr Turnbull), McVeigh went to ground and the reason I think is he's had to toe the party line," she said.

"The party line is that the NDIS is fully funded."